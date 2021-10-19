Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

Space passengers from left, Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries raise their hands during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Do you know the name of the spacecraft? (AP Photo / LM Otero)

QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

How much do you know about factual and fictional space travel?

Last week, William Shatner, who played Capt. James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series, made a voyage into space.

The quest to reach space has been an ongoing challenge, and the Canadian-born actor’s voyage is one of many pieces in the history of space travel.

How much do you know about factual or fictional space exploration? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

READ ALSO: How much do you know about the moon?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

William Shatner, center, describes his flight into space as Glen de Vries looks on during a media availability at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 17 to 23

Just Posted

Attorney General David Eby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Minister Eby to visit Grand Forks in November

Martin O’Brien (front left) makes notes on a legal pad during Monday’s hearing, overseen by Inquiry Officer Nerys Poole, (back right). Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Expropriation hearing wraps up at Grand Forks’ Gallery 2

Fire Chief Mike Daloise said area residents brought Saturday’s wildfire under control very quickly. Photo: Submitted
Wildfire torches hillside near Rock Creek

No one was hurt when this single-engine Cessna overshot the runway along the Canada-U.S. border Sunday, Oct. 17. Photo: Submitted
American plane makes hard landing near Christina Lake