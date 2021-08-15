A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

How much do you know about the warmth of the summer sun?

There’s a lot to celebrate on the sunny days of summer.

There are even songs about walking on sunshine, the warmth of the sun and seasons in the sun.

This year, because of wildfires burning in British Columbia and elsewhere, the sun has been obscured by the smoke, but sunny days will come again.

Until the sun shines brightly once again, take this quiz about the sun and sun-related facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 15 to 21

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Walk-in vaccine clinics to pop up in Christina Lake, West Boundary, says Interior Health

The Kettle Basin, on Drought Level 5 for nearly two weeks, stands out from neighbouring watersheds on a heatmap of B.C. Map: B.C. Drought Information Portal
Summer drought hurting animals in Southeastern B.C.

Grand Forks Fire and Rescue (Black Press Media files)
Grand Forks city hall to bill property owners for fire department’s time

Georgia Mates, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a drive-thru clinic at Richardson stadium in Kingston, Ont., Friday, Jul. 2, 2021. Ottawa is requiring that federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Interior Health records 376 new cases of COVID-19