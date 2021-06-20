QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

Pope Francis speaks from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican to a crowd of faithful and pilgrims gathered for the Sunday Angelus noon prayer, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The word “Pope” means “father.” Do you know the origin of this word? (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

The third Sunday of June is Father’s Day in Canada, a day to honour fathers.

How much do you know about famous fathers and issues related to fatherhood? Take this short quiz to find out.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests