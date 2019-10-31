Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Bowen Mackintosh takes a break from trick-or-treating on the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail in 2018. (File photo)

The move by some Quebec towns to delay trick-or-treating for one day is proving to be divisive, with debate raging on social media under the hashtag #Halloweengate.

Communities began making the abrupt call on Wednesday as weather forecasters predicted heavy rains and high winds for the evening of Oct. 31.

It culminated with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeting that the nasty forecast was enough to ask parents and kids to wait one night to collect their candy.

Some parents in the province say they’re happy to stay indoors given the unpredictable weather, while others have compared moving the annual candy haul to sacrilege.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault steered clear of the discord, telling reporters he’d let municipalities decide how to deal with the matter.

Meantime, a small community in neighbouring may hold its Halloween celebrations indoors, with CTV reporting that a local business owner in Petitcodiac has offered her dance studio as a dry refuge for trick-or-treaters.

The Canadian Press

