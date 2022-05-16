A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

A wool sculpture of Prince Charles by Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin is shown in a handout photo. The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by his own “woolly doppelgänger” when he arrives in Canada on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Valerie Wilcox

Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Life-size, hand-needle-felted bust to greet Prince of Wales in St. John’s, N.L.

The Prince of Wales is set to be greeted by a sheepish figure when he arrives in Canada tomorrow: his own “woolly doppelgänger.”

Prince Charles will be introduced to a life-size, hand-needle-felted bust of his own visage as he meets with Canadian wool enthusiasts in St. John’s, N.L., at one of the first stops on his three-day cross-country tour alongside his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

But the CEO of the Campaign for Wool in Canada says that’s not even the “pièce de résistance” of the prince’s woolly welcome.

Matthew Rowe says the non-profit industry association will also present its royal patron with a wool sculpture of his mother, the Queen.

Manitoban artist Rosemarie Péloquin says she spent hundreds of hours on each of the busts, using a barbed needle to sculpt the fine details of the royals’ faces.

Péloquin says she feels like she got to know the prince over the course of his wool double’s creation, and she’s excited to see his real-life counterpart’s face when the two meet.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla set to return to Canada in May for 3-day royal tour

Royal family

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
QUIZ: A salute to nurses

Just Posted

L-R: Louise Popoff, Grand Forks Community Trails Society director; Cheryl Ahrens, Grand Forks Recreation Commission member and Grand Forks Community Trail Society member; and John Grandy, president of the Grand Forks Community Trail Society. Photo: Submitted
‘Hike Our Story’ in epic Kootenay Boundary challenge

Cathy Scott-May stands in front of Bonnington Regional Park, which is in poor repair. Scott-May is concerned history may repeat itself at the nearby Campbell Field. Photo: Tyler Harper
A tale of two parks: As field between Nelson and Castlegar languishes, plans for a nearby rec facility questioned

Elections BC has released the campaign limits for nominees ahead of this fall’s general elections. File photo
Spending limits set for West Kootenay general election candidates

Winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 3 at the Paulson Summit. Photo: DriveBC
Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay highways Thursday and Friday