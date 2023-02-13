PHOTOS: Lantern festival lights up Nelson

The Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival took place Saturday at Lakeside Park

The Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival entranced visitors Saturday in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper

Dragons, giant mushrooms and jellyfish lit up Nelson’s Lakeside Park on Saturday during the Polka Dot Dragon Lantern Festival.

Hundreds of people packed the park to take in the whimsical display. Here’s some photos from a night of local magic.

Erin Thomson’s lunar costume was a draw during the Polka Dot Dragon Festival. Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Tyler Harper

Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Photo: Tyler Harper