Many B.C. cities play host to large rat populations. The latest Orkin Rodent Rankings list is now out, with Vancouver number one. (Black Press File)

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Vancouver, known for its skyscrapers, bustling city life, views of the ocean and… rats?

That’s according to pest control company Orkin Canada, which released its annual list of B.C.’s “rattiest” cities this week with the Lower Mainland region taking the first place rank.

The list, publicly released on Tuesday (Sept. 8), is based on the number of rodent control treatments done by the company on both residential and commercial properties between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The company is reminding British Columbians that they should take a number of preventative steps against rodents as fall approaches, including sealing any cracks or holes in a building’s foundation, trimming trees and shrubbery – which are big-rodent attractants, eliminating moisture sources and inspecting both the inside and outside of a property for rodent droppings.

“The more quickly rodents are detected, the better.”

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 “rattiest” cities:

  1. Vancouver
  2. Victoria
  3. Burnaby
  4. Richmond
  5. Surrey
  6. Kelowna
  7. Langley
  8. North Vancouver
  9. Coquitlam
  10. Abbotsford
  11. Vernon
  12. Delta
  13. Port Coquitlam
  14. Duncan
  15. Chilliwack
  16. Sidney
  17. Nanaimo
  18. Maple Ridge
  19. Terrace
  20. Powell River

