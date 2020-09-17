PBR Canada cancels Abbotsford event

The PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour will not be making a stop in Abbotsford in 2020. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Professional Bull Riders Canada will not be appearing at the Abbotsford Centre in 2020.

The organization made the announcement on Thursday (Sept. 17) that due to government and health authority guidelines regarding COVID-19 that the Abbotsford Classic event, originally scheduled for Oct. 17 has been cancelled.

The two-day Command Tubular Edmonton Classic, scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24 in the Alberta capital, has also been cancelled.

Fans who purchased tickets will be able to receive a refund from the original point of purchase.

The News reached out to PBR Canada for more information, and they advised fans to stay tuned to PBRCanada.com for future schedule updates.

PBR Canada had ran events at the Abbotsford Centre every year since 2016, with thousands of fans taking in the event.

The 2019 edition of the event saw Alberta’s Garrett Green take home first place.

The next scheduled event for the Abbotsford Centre is the Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? comedy show, set for Dec. 2. The Saints and Sinners Tour, which features Canadian rock groups Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party is also still on the schedule for Jan. 15, 2021.

Back on Sept. 3 it was announced that the Mini Pop Kids Live Bright Lights Concert Tour, scheduled for Sept. 26, has been postponed. A new date for that event has not yet been announced.

The Gord Bamford Rednek Music Fest, scheduled for Oct. 22, was also cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

