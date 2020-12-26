A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)

Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

Amid a long, crazy year it’s been easy to forget the good stuff. But our fluffy friends have done their best to brighten up 2020 with their crazy hijinks, funny escapes and all around joyful moments.

Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

Three years ago we got Hammy, the famous Prince Rupert deer spotted frolicking around town. But in 2020, Hammy 2.0 upped the ante by getting a bright pink yoga ball stuck in his antlers. Maybe he was just trying out a new at-home workout, as we all were this year. But don’t fret – fortunately, Hammy 2.0 didn’t get stuck with his new accessory for long. READ MORE

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

We couldn’t make a wrap up of any stories this year and not mention B.C.’s patron saint, we mean provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. In what has been a tumultuous year, Henry has always reminded us to be kind, be calm and be safe. And while Labrador puppies Bonnie and Henry are most likely very far from calm, they are a bright spot of 2020. READ MORE

Kevin, the famous Penticton goose needs help

Ah, Kevin. The goose spent his summer waddling around Okanagan Lake beaches, being fed mini-donuts and wading in the water near shore. But unfortunately, Kevin has a broken wing and he needs help. While many have tried, the wily goose has eluded rescue efforts – but maybe 2021 will be a better year for him? READ MORE

Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

To be fair, Annie the bear cub tried to run away from the U.S before the results of the presidential election were known – and we’re not entirely sure we can blame her. Either way, she has a safe home here in B.C. for the winter at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Society. READ MORE

Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Tim Hortons

It seems like garbage bins didn’t offer as many goodies as usual this year, as one of Toronto’s resident trash pandas took a second job at Tim Hortons. While apparently the raccoon didn’t make it past its first shift, we applaud the initiative. READ MORE

Animals

Most Read