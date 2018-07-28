Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

It’s not quite an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, but for Samuel Gillis Hogan, it’s the next best thing.

After a lifelong passion for the supernatural, Gillis Hogan of Wolfville, N.S., has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study the history of magic in England.

As this year’s recipient of the Rothermere Fellowship — valued at roughly $29,000 per year for living expenses, plus university fees — Gillis Hogan will head to the University of Exeter in September to begin a PhD studying late medieval and early modern manuscripts on how to summon fairy spirits.

He says many scholars have written about summoning demons and angels, but fairy-conjuring spells haven’t gotten a lot of attention in the world of magic academia.

Gillis Hogan says he’s drawn to the history of magic because it’s a field of study that connects a variety of other topics like philosophy, science, medicine, and religion — areas of thought that weren’t necessarily divided up into different categories in the olden days like they are now.

He adds that studying the magic that people used to believe in offers us an intimate look into how they understood the world to work.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Just Posted

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay National Park as lightning sparks 15 fires

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Campfires banned in Southeast Fire Centre as of Thursday

With dry lightning and heat in forecast, Fire Centre moves to help prevent human-caused wildfires

Two fires of note burning in Southeast Fire Centre

As of Saturday afternoon there were more than 20 fires burning in the Southeast Fire Centre.

UPDATE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Province kicks in $5M for B.C. airport improvements

Money, going to 23 communities, will fund things like taxiway improvements and obstacle removal

Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt

It was not clear what caused the derailment

At least 10 dead, 40 hurt as 6.4 quake hits Indonesia island

The quake damaged dozens of single-story house

Ottawa considered speeding up new seatbelt rule after Broncos crash: documents

Sixteen people died and 13 were injured

B.C. VIEWS: Big unions living large in public construction-land

The boys like their steak, bosses like a beefy slush fund

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

New wildfire burning northwest of Fraser Lake

The BC Wildfire service is responding to a new fire 25 kilometres northwest of Fraser Lake.

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Most Read

  • Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

    Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic