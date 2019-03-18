(Pixabay)

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Almost 40 per cent of British Columbians aren’t taking their medications properly, a poll commissioned by London Drugs suggests.

The poll, which was released Monday by Insights West, found that 38 per cent of the province’s residents don’t take their meds correctly. The survey found 25 per cent take less than prescribed or don’t fill prescriptions their doctors give them, 20 per cent stop taking them before they’re supposed to and 19 per cent make changes to dosage, size, or frequency without consulting a healthcare professional.

London Drugs pharmacist Michael Athanassakis says there’s many reasons why patients don’t take their medication properly.

“Either intentional or unwitting failure to take medications as prescribed decreases the effectiveness of treatment and endangers patient health,” said Athanassakis.

“There are several factors that contribute to the improper use of medications, including forgetfulness, inconvenience, and a lack of understanding about how to take medications properly.”

Pollsters found that 21 per cent of British Columbians who don’t take their medications properly do so because they forget. Another 10 per cent say they don’t take them because they don’t know why they’ve been prescribed their meds, while another eight per cent say they’re too overwhelmed by all the medications they have to take.

The recent legalization of cannabis has led to more issues, Athanassakis said, since it can interact poorly with prescribed drugs.

“Cannabis can impact the way certain drugs are metabolized, and no scientifically defined dosage of cannabis has been established for any medical condition,” said Athanassakis.

“So, it’s important to get expert advice to determine if it is right for you and determine the most suitable amount, strain, and method of use.”

Although 41 per cent of those surveyed said they knew to ask pharmacists about how to safely use cannabis, only six per cent actually did ask.

READ MORE: Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

READ MORE: 731,000 Canadians going into debt to buy prescription drugs, says UBC study

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week
Next story
Archie comic characters Betty, Veronica and FP Jones visit Victoria 23 years apart

Just Posted

Kim Johnson retires from rec department

Johnson had worked at Grand Forks Recreation Department for 25 years

Local students raise salmon in new program

The program typically runs from December to June

Skating club receives donations, to host ice gala

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. tonight

RCMP look into broken window at new Windows of Hope

There were no injuries in the incident

PHOTOS: Mamma Mia takes a bow

The Boundary Musical and Theatre Society completed four shows of the smash hit

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

B.C. poverty plan combines existing spending, housing programs

Target is to lift 140,000 people out of poverty from 2016 level

Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

Warm weather to increase avalanche risk: Avalanche Canada

Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

The Squamish airport recorded the hottest temperature in the province (and Canada) on Sunday: 21.3 C

Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick retires in wake of SNC-Lavalin case

Jody Wilson-Raybould accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for the firm

Dutch tram shooting suspect arrested, say police

Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded

Most Read