Canadians are against a bulk buy of medication by the U.S., a poll suggest. (Sgt. Rodolfo E. Toro)

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

The majority of Canadians don’t think it’s their responsibility to help the U.S. with drug costs or supply, a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute suggests.

Thursday’s survey comes after the Trump administration said it was setting up a system to allow wide-scale, bulk imports of prescription drugs from Canada.

Researchers found that 79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply, and 78 per cent said they would support a national pharmacare program.

The support for a national program was highest in lower income families, and lowest in higher income ones.

Sixty-four per cent of Canadians said they were concerned about what implications the U.S. policy could have on Canadian drug supply. Survey results suggest 17 per cent already think there are “frequent” drug shortages, while 65 per cent believe the supply is “sufficient,” although still with drug shortages.

Forty per cent of Canadians say they already have someone in their household who’s had issues getting the medication they need, a figure that stayed similar throughout income ranges.

READ MORE: U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

READ MORE: Canada eyeing implications of U.S. plan to allow imports of prescription drugs

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Just Posted

Grand Forks property buyout negotiations to begin in December

The City has proposed a land-swap deal for affected residents

Woman pedestrian, 81, dies after Trail accident

The incident happened in East Trail on Wednesday afternoon

Grand Forks Halloween party continues this week

Fireworks, a bonfire, haunted mazes and escapes rooms await

Border Bruins win weekend to extend win streak to four games

A last-minute goal by Elvis Slack saved the game on Saturday against the Columbia Valley Rockies

West Kootenay brought Cannings victory on election night

It was tight in vote-rich Okanagan, but NDP candidate pulled away here on election night

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Grand Forks property buyout negotiations to begin in December

The City has proposed a land-swap deal for affected residents

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Search underway for missing man and woman from Columbia Valley area

Catherine Gibbons was reported missing on Oct. 30, RCMP believe Damon Brodeur is with her as well

Most Read