Krispy Kreme giving out free coffee, doughnuts until Victoria Day

Krispy Kreme has launched a special promotion for Canadians – it’s giving away free doughnuts and coffee on Mondays for the next month.
At participating Canadian locations, customers can pick up a free glazed doughnut and a medium coffee, with no other purchase required.
The U.S. company currently has one franchise location in British Columbia, at 7153 120 St. in Delta. Drive-through service is available at the store.
The promotion will run until May 24, Victoria Day.
sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.