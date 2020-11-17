Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)

Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

A Kamloops resident ran an ultramarathon to raise funds for a Tappen baby goat in need of a new prosthetic limb.

Zuri was six weeks old when she arrived at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary after losing her left foot to frostbite. She has since had several surgeries and was fitted for a prosthetic limb but has since outgrown that one.

Jason Weiss ran his ultramarathon on Sunday, Nov. 15, to bring awareness to Zuri’s situation and the work that Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary is doing.

Weiss said he’s always had the goal of running a marathon to challenge himself, but he wanted to do it for a good cause.

“If I can also raise money while running, why not do it? It’ll give me something to be motivated for,” he said.

“(The run) was very hard. But I trained very hard for it so I knew I could do it, but it was still a hard run.”

What kept him going was the thought of doing it all for the animal sanctuary and Zuri.

Weiss said he admires owners Diane and Harry Nicholson and what they do at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary. He added that they’ve been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which was why he wanted to raise money for them and encourage others to donate to them.

He said the Nicholsons were ecstatic and grateful about the fundraiser.

“I just hope that while some of the money will go to Zuri’s needs, I hope it helps Twin Heart as a whole.”

If you would like to donate to Weiss’ fundraiser, visit his GoFundMe page. To donate directly to Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary, visit their website or their Facebook page.

READ: Shuswap animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
