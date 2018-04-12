(PerkCanada/Instagram)

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

A Jersey Day event inspired by a group of B.C. hockey moms has gone national, with people across Canada sporting jerseys to send messages of support for the families who lost loved ones in last week’s horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Langley hockey moms jersey campaign to honour Humboldt players goes international

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support, alongside photos of themselves and friends in hockey jerseys and the hashtag #jerseysforhumboldt.

The death toll in the highway crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior A hockey team reached 16 yesterday. Thirteeen others were injured.

#jerseyday #JerseysForHumboldt #humboldtstrong

A post shared by Emily Beausoleil (@everydayboymom) on

#ourboys #humboldtstrong #jerseysforhumboldt #garrisonroadschool #forterieminorhockey

A post shared by Amanda Barnes (@amandaleebarnes) on

Sending love and support! #jerseysforhumboldt #humboldtstrong

A post shared by Valerie Foley Esquer (@valesquer) on

#jerseysforhumboldt #humboltstrong #jerseyday

A post shared by Bosco (@boscothebt) on

AV Team @ SOCAN Music supports Humboldt Broncos #jerseysforhumboldt

A post shared by Gigi Dimatera (@gigidimatera) on

Across Canada on Monday, people left hockey sticks on their front steps to honour the players.

An online campaign has raised more than $9 million to become the largest GoFundMe campaign in Canada and one of the five most successful campaigns ever on the platform.

Have a photo wearing your jersey? Send to Kieran.oconnor@bpdigital.ca

Previous story
TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Just Posted

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Buy Low employee assaulted, suspect arrested

The suspect allegedly tried to steal a shopping cart.

Neufeld re-seeking Conservative candidacy for 2019

Marshall Neufeld lost to the NDP’s Richard Cannings for South Okanagan—West Kootenay in 2015

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘I dare you’: B.C. councillor calls out feds in pipeline dispute

Kamloops’ Donovan Cavers dares the federal finance minister to cancel equalization payments to B.C.

BCHL This Week: Humboldt tragedy hits home for Surrey Eagles

BCHL This Week takes a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Dealing with addiction; Finding the root cause

B.C. First Nations man hosts conference to help himself, other heal

Fording River victim identified

Teck Resources identifies Fording River Operations victim as Albertan man, Pat Dwyer.

Business groups gather for action on Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver event brings together, forest, mining, petroleum leaders

Trudeau to meet Sunday with B.C., Alberta premiers over Trans Mountain impasse

PM will take a break from his multi-country tour to meet with the provincial leaders

#JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families

Most Read

  • #JerseysForHumboldt reaches all corners of B.C. to honour bus crash victims

    Thousands have taken to social media to post messages of support for Humboldt Broncos, families