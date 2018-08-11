How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

You can’t take it with you when you die, so how much money should you leave behind?

Not everyone has money to pass along in their will, but retirement adviser Willis Langford says it’s good to leave at least enough for your funeral costs.

According to the BC Funerals Association, a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years.

According to the Public Guardian and Trustee of British Columbia, the personal representative named in a will has the first priority in arranging the funeral of a loved on, followed by the deceased person’s spouse.

Next are adult children, adult grandchildren, parents, adult siblings, adult nieces and nephews, then other closest next of kin.

Depending on the cause of death and other factors, British Columbians have access to nine different death benefits and financial assistance programs.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Just Posted

Fire closes BC Hwy 3 between Salmo and Creston

‘Extreme fire behaviour’ of Blazed Creek fire forces road closure on main southern route to Alberta.

Kim Mitchell, Tom Cochrane rock CannaFest stage

Thousands attended the first day of the three-day festival.

B.C. Wildfires 2018: Thousands prepare to leave their homes at a moment’s notice

Northwest B.C. and Cariboo seeing most fire activity in province as crews battle 490 fires

Heat warning issued for West Kootenay

Temperatures may reach 40 degrees on Thursday

Coroners Service recovers body from Trans Canada

The man was in his late 20s, but the death is not suspicious.

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Marshall withdraws from Conservative candidacy race for South Okanagan West Kootenay

Penticton realtor withdraws from federal Conservative candidacy

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for East Kootenay

Environment Canada forecasting a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon

Most Read

  • How much money should you leave behind after death?

    BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years