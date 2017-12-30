Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists stopped on the Coquihalla Highway due to avalanche control were treated to a game of shinny that broke out in the right hand lane while the players waited for traffic to start flowing again.

A fellow motorist snapped a photo showing off the long line of cars as well as the beautiful scenery and posted it to twitter.

My friend is sitting on the Coquihalla waiting for avalanche control and a couple of guys decided it was time for some puck. Bless this country 🍁 pic.twitter.com/LlLOf3uimj — hs (@hsal90) December 30, 2017

