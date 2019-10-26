Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019.
From Pennywise, the evil clown in IT, to the Stranger Things cast, here’s this spooky season’s top 10 list:
What are you dressing up as this Halloween?
MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”
Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada
Billet life means all new comfort foods for players
Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber
Diana Morita Cole’s brother-in-law was taken from Peru to be interned in the U.S. during WWII
Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin
Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said global carbon dioxide emissions have increased by 65 per cent since 1992
Meanwhile, comissioner Austin Cullen granted status to James Lightbody, president of the B.C. Lottery Corp.
Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period
Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.
The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland
Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel
The ‘RS’ initials could stand for Ridiculously Speedy
Miner’s third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders drops from $1.28 billion to $369 million
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind