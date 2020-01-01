Kelsey and Brian McCune welcomed their baby girl 6:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, at Kelowna General Hospital. (Interior Health)

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

The first baby born under the Interior Health Authority in 2020 arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

The baby girl is 5 pounds 3 ounces and came into the world at 6:02 a.m. to Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna.

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at 12:01 a.m. in New Westminster at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Read more: Here’s what to do in Kelowna on New Year’s Day

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019
Next story
B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Just Posted

Travel not recommended as snowfall warning issued for West Kootenay

West Kootenay to see 20-30 cm of snow

Grand Forks RCMP make Christmas Eve arrest for credit card fraud

Officers also seized items including blank chip cards, a card reader and lists with card data

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Grand Forks Search and Rescue looking for volunteers for search, admin roles

GFSAR president Grant Burnard also warned adventurers to plan ahead when exploring in the winter

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks skates with Santa

The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month

VIDEO: Cheers, tears and prayers as world rings in 2020

Top events from the last decade were the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo movement

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Most Read