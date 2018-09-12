North Delta resident Shawn Bell has taken to Facebook to try and find the owners of the clothing his cat Bella has been stealing at night. (Shawn Bell/Facebook photo)

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Everyone has lost a sock or two to dryer gremlins, but some residents in North Delta may be able to blame their missing laundry on a local cat.

Resident Shawn Bell posted his cat Bella’s haul, which includes at least one piece of footwear, on the North Delta Community Corner Facebook page on Sept. 12 in the hope of finding the clothing’s rightful owners.

“I just want to return the clothes,” Bell wrote in the comments below his post. “I know how tough the little things are to get, [and] now someone has only one shoe.”

Although he admitted it’s possible Bella may be grabbing the items from the nearby Talize thrift store, Bell said it’s more likely coming from one place as the items seem to belong to woman and small female child.

“[Bella] would have to be very selective,” he wrote.

According to a subsequent post, his cat brings home several pieces each night.

“No joke, last summer was one article of clothing per night, now it’s a pile of clothes per night,” Bell wrote. “Not sure if it will change with the rain.”

Anyone who thinks the clothes might be theirs can let Bell know by leaving a comment on his post.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Bella, the culprit behind the clothing thefts. (Shawn Bell/Facebook photo)

Previous story
Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Just Posted

BREAKING: Crews responding to wildfire burning near Trail hospital

BC Wildfire Service has confirmed the fire broke out Tuesday afternoon

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

VIDEO: Fires near Castlegar continue to grow

The Syringa Creek Complex is made up of three fires with a combined size of almost 8,000 hectares

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

Municipal leaders call for halt on tax on second homes

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Most Read