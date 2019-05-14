Feeling peckish? McDonald’s launches fish and chips meal across Canada

Menu item was tested in Atlantic Canada for three weeks

McDonald’s Canada announced the new Fish & Chips Meal will be offered across Canada for a limited time, starting May 14. (CNW Group/McDonald’s Canada)

Feeling a little bit British with all the Royal Baby fuss these days?

So is McDonald’s with the launch of its fish and chips meal across Canada Tuesday.

McDonald’s said the sustainable Atlantic Haddock it’s using is caught off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Customers can snag a two-piece serving coated with a golden, crunchy batter, served with fries and tartar dipping sauce.

Tuesday’s country-wide launch follows a pilot project in Atlantic Canada which saw 86,500 fish and chips meals sold in three weeks.

“After introducing Fish & Chips in the Atlantic Provinces last year, we are very excited to expand the meal to the rest of Canada this spring,” said supply chain manager Rob Dick.

“Sourced locally in Atlantic Canada, it’s another testament to McDonald’s ongoing passion for food, as we continue to evolve our menu options.”

The new meal will be offered for a limited time, the company said.

