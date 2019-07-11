Plans to storm Area 51, posted on Facebook. (Facebook)

Facebook event says 250,000 people plan to storm Area 51

Meme page has invasion plans, jokes which put seriousness in doubt

More than 250,000 people have signed up to storm the mysterious Area 51, according to a Facebook event.

The event, dubbed “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” has another 280,000 who indicated they were “interested.”

The date for the invasion is set as Sept. 20, but the seriousness of the event is in question. It’s being hosted by “Sh*tposting cause im in shambles and SmyleeKun,” a Facebook page that posts memes.

But whether serious or otherwise, the page is full of plans for invading Area 51, in a move known as “Operation Electric Bugaloo.”

It’s not the first ridiculous Facebook event to hit the platform. Two years ago, sheriffs in Florida had to warn people to not shoot Hurricane Irma after a Facebook event called on the state’s residents to fire bullets, flamethrowers and beyblades at the storm.

READ MORE: Florida sheriffs warn people not to shoot hurricane Irma

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

Just Posted

Anti-immigrant backlash confounds Kootenay economic development leader

Terry Van Horn says a program to bring skilled workers to the Kootenays is needed for business

Drivers headed to the Boundary asked to use caution

Search resumes for Cory McKay, last seen June 18 at the Castlegar Shell

Food bank invites volunteers and donations for record-pace year

‘Going forward, I hope we all continue to recognize how very much Hunger Matters’

Christina Lake car fire doused before spreading to forest

Firefighters credit recent rain for limiting the spread of the flames

Experts warn Christina Lake residents about property fire protection

‘If there’s a red flag [on your lot], that means we’re not coming back and your home won’t be protected’

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

Most Read