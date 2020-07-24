The new Haskap Berry, grown at Kirkaberry Farms in Midway, is touted as Canada’s “new super berry.” (Sheri Regnier photo)

Ever heard of the Haskap Berry?

Haskap berries are said to be “Canada’s new super berry”

If you like sweet, tart and a burst of flavour all in one little bite, then you’ll love the Haskap Berry.

Touted as Canada’s “new super berry” the Haskap Berry is said to contain more Vitamin C than an orange, more potassium than a banana, and more anthocyanins than a blueberry.

So it ticks three boxes.

It’s delicious, nutritious, and the really good part is that it’s grown locally at Kirkaberry Farms in Midway.

The Trail Times happened to come across this new superfood on a quick trip to Ferraro Foods in downtown Trail where the berry is now being sold.

So, what is a Haskap?

According to the Kirkaberry Farm website, it is a new crop for North America.

“Most people mistake the fruit as part of the vaccinium family (blueberries and cranberries), when in fact the fruit is more closely related to tomatoes,” the website states.

“The name Haskap comes from the Ainu word ‘haskappu’ meaning ‘little present at the end of the branch’ … It has also been known as ‘Blue Honeysuckle’, ‘Honeyberry’, ‘Edible Honeysuckle’ and ‘Sweet Berry Honeysuckles.’”

What can the berry be used for?

Besides eating them raw, they are delicious, Haskap berries can be used in smoothies, sauces and savory meals, used in pastries, tarts, pies, squares, and even preserved in jams and jellies.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailFoodLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

Just Posted

Heat wave headed to the Kootenays

Temperatures are forecast to soar until mid-week

Greenwood council calls by-election for Oct. 10

The city’s voters are to elect a new mayor, after Ed Smith resigned in February

Ever heard of the Haskap Berry?

Haskap berries are said to be “Canada’s new super berry”

A total of 64 venues are featured on the 2020 Basin Culture Tour

The tour spans the entire Columbia Basin region

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kootenays, Okanagan, Columbias

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

Four new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, 86 linked to Kelowna

Another employee at Kelowna General Hospital has also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to eight

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge was just beginning a cross-Canada ride

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Most Read