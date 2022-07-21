The ‘majestic’ banaduck sits calmly, unaware of the shopping frenzy it has unleashed (photo credit: @whit3lighter/Twitter)

The ‘majestic’ banaduck sits calmly, unaware of the shopping frenzy it has unleashed (photo credit: @whit3lighter/Twitter)

Ducknana? Banaduck? London Drugs sells quacky deal and takes internet by storm

The strange sculpture is taking B.C. by storm

It’s not often statues capture the imagination of civilizations, and B.C. has gone duck-wild over an appealing new duck-banana statue spotted in a retail pharmacy chain.

The mysterious statue, dubbed by social media users as ducknana, is flying off the shelves of London Drugs, while taking the internet by storm.

Excited shoppers have taken to Twitter to share photos of the quacky figure.

The statue comes in three sizes: 20 inches, eight inches or the largest size of three feet. It’s priced up to $200, though many are listed as 60 per cent off.

What inspired the statue? Where did it come from? The cold, black eyes of the banaduck reveal no secrets. Perhaps, the beauty is in the mystery.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Retail

Previous story
No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style
Next story
BC Parks encourages British Columbians to follow Camper’s Code

Just Posted

Pro-choice protest organizers speaking to a large crowd across from Kelowna City Hall July 4, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
U.S. abortion bans set dangerous precedent for the world

Members of the community touring the Jewel Lake area prescription area. Photo: Dan Macmaster
Boundary wildfire risk reduction a model of collaboration

Located at the north end of Slocan Lake and straddling the mouth of Bonanza Creek, land donated by the Alvarez family builds on efforts to protect the entire Bonanza Marsh wetland. Photo: Submitted
Former Trail family gifts beloved wetland to nature conservancy

The Nelson Health Campus will be owned by Columbia Basin Trust and Golden Life Management, but leased and operated by Interior Health. Illustration courtesy of Interior Health
Nelson Health Campus construction to cost over $40 million