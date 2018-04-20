Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Are you sick of passwords? Creating new ones, changing them, remembering them for different websites.

That could soon be a thing of the past Biometric data could replace passwords. Technology companies are moving towards facial recognition and fingerprint scans for secure logins.

Unlike passwords, biometrics are not uploaded during login and are not stored on devices. This new security standard was developed by the FIDO Alliance which includes Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

That means hackers may soon find themselves out of business.

The Canadian Press

