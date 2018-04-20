Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

Are you sick of passwords? Creating new ones, changing them, remembering them for different websites.

That could soon be a thing of the past Biometric data could replace passwords. Technology companies are moving towards facial recognition and fingerprint scans for secure logins.

Unlike passwords, biometrics are not uploaded during login and are not stored on devices. This new security standard was developed by the FIDO Alliance which includes Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

That means hackers may soon find themselves out of business.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Just Posted

Grand Forks remembers the Humboldt Broncos

The community gathered at a vigil on April 12.

Thirty years and going strong: the choir looks back

The Grand Forks Choral Society is celebrating its anniversary with a spring concert.

VIDEO: Highway 3A reopened after mudslide cleared

A mudslide closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam on Wednesday.

RCMP annual report shows detachment issues, successes

Staffing shortages, travelling criminals were concerns in 2017

Medical staff weighs in on KBRH design

Changes coming to the regional emergency department.

Could facial scans and fingerprints make you unhackable?

New biometrics capabilities could be a game-changer for those trying to get on your accounts

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Countdown is on to the 2018 B.C. Summer Games

Cowichan Valley hosts on July 19-22

Driving Change: A B.C. man’s charitable trip across Canada

A Kelowna man, his bus, and his mission for positive change across our country

Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

Acquittal of teacher, Ryan Jarvis, who secretly videoed teens ‘dangerous,’ top court told

Why a 14-year-old will lead the charge at annual marijuana protest on the Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts have long been circling April 20 on their calendars as annual day of cannabis

B.C. communities await marine spill compensation years after incidents

The government maintains a Ship Source Oil Pollution Fund to compensate Canadians

RCMP say too early to know what happened in Broncos crash

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said collission very complex

Conservative MP wants feds to close loophole for illegal border crossers

Immigration advocates call on government to suspend Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement

Most Read