A Toronto fan sent flowers to Kevin Durant after Raptors fans cheered his injury. (Jessica Kleinschmidt/Twitter)

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

After some Raptors fans cheered as Kevin Durant hobbled off the floor with a lower leg injury during Game 5 of the NBA finals on Monday, other fans redeemed the fans’ reaction.

NBC Sports reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt posted a photo on social media of a flower bouquet sent by a Toronto Raptors fan to apologize for cheering Durant off the floor.

READ MORE: Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

READ MORE: ‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

‏”I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada — prayers for recovery,” the message with the flowers read.

Durant is not expected to return on Thursday when the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 at the Oracle Arena.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

Just Posted

Katie Yuris receives BC Hockey Coach of the Year

Katie Yuris, coach of West Kootenay Wildcats, honoured with the Ernie Gare Coach of the Year Award

Council rejects 70th Street option for supportive housing project

BC Housing may now reconsider building the project at 2nd and Central

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Audience laps up Shari Ulrich’s tunes and tales

More live music coming to Christina Lake this Monday

It’s fawn season and conservation is reminding people to leave them alone

A mother deer will leave her fawn for hours at a time before it can walk

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Rogers adopts unlimited wireless data plans, expects new purchase options

Canada’s three national carriers have been slower to adopt unlimited data plans than U.S. networks

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Canada well-positioned to benefit from non-meat alternatives: Beyond Meat founder

The burger patties and sausages of the Californian company that are made from plant proteins have stormed the market

Ottawa to launch ‘pay experiments’ as next step to replace Phoenix pay system

Previous pay system shortchanged, overpaid or didn’t pay employees at all

Crown stays nine charges for Smugglers Inn owner, trial date set

Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada, to go to trial in January on 21 charges

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Most Read