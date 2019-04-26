Buy BC: Eat Drink Local campaign returns in May

From the veggies grown in our province’s rich, fertile soil to the fresh seafood from our waters; British Columbia is a foodie destination and taste buds will be awakened with best B.C. has to offer for the month of May.

The province and the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association (BCRFSA) are proud to present the second annual Buy BC: EAT DRINK LOCAL campaign.

For the entire month of May, local food and the dishes made from them are celebrated. Diners are invited with an opportunity to sample innovative and delicious cuisine, B.C. style.

“B.C.’s restaurateurs and chefs are great champions of the Buy BC: EAT DRINK LOCAL campaign giving customers another reason to dine out, by offering unique culinary experiences to entice their taste buds, while building a great awareness of the quality local products available to the province’s outstanding culinary scene,” said Ian Tostenson, the president and CEO of the BCRFSA. “They’re also supporting local farmers and ranchers by increasing the number of B.C. products that are profiled and served on plates and in glasses throughout the province, helping grow local economies.”

READ MORE: Okanagan maps make it easier to buy local

The Buy BC campaign connects local farmers, ranchers and growers with restaurateurs and chefs who develop feature menus that highlight locally grown and processed food and drinks. From B.C. wines, to vegetables, to fish, and more will be celebrated.

Participating restaurants throughout the province showcase the best of B.C. food and beverage on their menus all month long, giving consumers a delicious opportunity to try local, seasonal and sustainable food grown right here in B.C.

“Buy BC: EAT DRINK LOCAL is not only a good excuse to try a new lcoal restaurant, it’s a way to thank our farmers, growers, and processors, as well as an investment in the future of B.C. food and our farming communities,” said Lana Popham, the B.C. Minister of Agriculture. “A win-win for all of us.”

The campaign launches with its #BuyBC hashtag. Buy BC represents a wide range of fresh tasting, high-quality agriculture and seafood products, that are grown, harvested, raised, and processed locally by British Columbians all over the province. As British Columbians, we can all share in a collective sense of pride for the variety and quality of the products that come from our own soil and waters.

To find a participating restaurant near you, you can go to the Eat Drink Local campaign website, www.eatdrinklocal.ca/venues. If you are a chef or restaurauteur who wants to participate in the campaign, you can visit www.eatdrinklocal.ca/participation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.