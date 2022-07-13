British Columbians’ pride in Canada’s health-care system has dropped: poll

British Colombians least likely to say they are proud of monarchy compared to nation

A Canadian flag hangs from a lamp post along the road in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, June 30, 2020. (Photo: The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld).

A recent survey suggests British Columbians are least likely to say they are proud of the monarchy when compared to other regions in Canada.

Twenty-seven per cent of B.C. residents said they are proud of the monarchy, which is 10 percentage points lower than the national average, according to Vancouver-based polling company Research Co.

The polling company surveyed 1,000 Canadian’s to gauge their pride in 12 national institutions and features.

Fifty-eight per cent of Canadians said they are proud of the health care system, which is an eight percentage point drop since last year’s survey.

Three years ago, 77 per cent of Canadians said they were proud of the health-care system. Today, 59 per cent of British Columbians articulated pride of the health-care system.

The national flag continues to rank first with the greatest number of Canadians saying they are proud of the symbol (78 per cent). Among British Columbians, 82 per cent said they are proud of the flag.

The majority of Canadians are also proud of the Armed Forces, hockey, multiculturalism, bilingualism, Indigenous culture and the state of democracy.

Forty-five per cent of Canadians said they were proud of Parliament. Just under 50 per cent of Canadians said they were proud of the economy and Canadian justice system.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaPoll