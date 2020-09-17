British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

Amid a pandemic, who would have thought a how-to dessert video posted on Twitter would be causing such a stir amongst British Columbians.

Buzzfeed Canada recently posted a Tasty video on Twitter, showing how to make Nanaimo Bars four different ways.

While some were disturbed by the notion that “birthday cake Nanaimo Bars” would even be suggested as an alternative to the traditional bar, it was the lack of namesake – instead calling the dessert a “Canadian Chocolate Bar” that sparked the loudest concerns.

“No. Just no. Quit it. Knock it off. These are an insult to everything that is a Nanaimo Bar. The people responsible should be schooled on actual Nanaimo Bars,” wrote @TTHipFreak.

“This video is called: 4 wrong ways to make a Nanaimo Bar + 1 wrong way to call it,” wrote @plantforwardfam.

I love a good Nanaimo Bar. But "Canadian Chocolate Bars" ?? C'mon man. https://t.co/7kdDREUyjw — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) September 17, 2020

“It’s like calling an apple pie ‘the American fruit pizza with two crusts that has grown on a tree once,’” wrote @shelleycanuckAB.

Nanaimo Bars originated in Nanaimo – hence the name.

Canadian Chocolate Bars (Nanaimo Bars) Four Ways pic.twitter.com/Hu1VL9kaCk — BuzzFeed Canada (@BuzzFeedCanada) September 16, 2020

According to the Food Network’s Great Canadian Cookbook, the first known recipe for Nanaimo bars appeared in the 1952 Women’s Auxiliary of the Nanaimo Hospital Cookbook. At the time, it was simply named a “chocolate square.”

It was in Edith Adams’ cookbook, published a year later, that the dessert was appropriately labelled the Nanaimo Bar.

In a separate tweet, Buzzfeed Canada apologized for the error, citing that colleagues in Los Angeles had made the video.

our friends in LA made this video and named it Canadian Chocolate Bars. I'm sorry to all the Canadians we've offended with this video. It was never our intention. – Sincerely, a real Canadian — BuzzFeed Canada (@BuzzFeedCanada) September 16, 2020

