A luxury property at 5340 Seaside Place, West Vancouver for Harry and Meghan to consider (RE/MAX Canada photo)

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Since the moment Harry and Meghan arrived in Victoria and announced they were stepping back from their royal duties, rumours have swirled around whether the couple will permanently relocate to the west coast.

The BC Lottery Corporation has opened a novelty wager on PlayNow.com and players can wager on if Vancouver will be their new home. If Harry and Meghan buy a house in the city and move in before the end of 2020, a $10 wager will result in a $20 win for B.C. betters.

In order to win, Harry and Meghan must buy a home in Vancouver and live in it by the end of the year

The BCLC isn’t the only group cashing in on royal fever.

RE/MAX Canada has posted on its blog explaining why Harry and Meghan should consider settling on the west coast. The blog lists several multi-million-dollar properties that the real estate agency said would meet their needs.

The listings include a 3.5 acre ocean-front estate in Victoria to the tune of $9.8 million. The property is 6964 square feet and features a library alcove and full gym.

Another option is an ocean-front acreage on 6.9 acres in Yellow Point for $5.7 million. There are two homes on the property, a greenhouse and a fruit tree orchard with irrigation.

As far as listings in Vancouver, RE/MAX suggested two properties: a 5705 square foot ocean-front property with four-bedrooms and five-bathrooms, listed at $6.2 million. The other is a 6400 square foot ocean-front property, with heated roads, gardening, and camera accessed gated entry. The $22.8 million property is complete with a theatre room, wine cellar, ponds, fountains and an infinity pool.

