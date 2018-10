Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

A B.C. sailor got quite the surprise this weekend off Denman Island.

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said she came across a humpback whale Sunday while out on her 34-foot sailboat.

“It was beyond magical … [a] surreal experience,” Klahm-Kozicki said.

The whale played in the waters near – and under – her boat for about half an hour before jetting off.

