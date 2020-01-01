Photo by Irina Murza on Unsplash

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.

More to come

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

Just Posted

Travel not recommended as snowfall warning issued for West Kootenay

West Kootenay to see 20-30 cm of snow

Grand Forks RCMP make Christmas Eve arrest for credit card fraud

Officers also seized items including blank chip cards, a card reader and lists with card data

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Grand Forks Search and Rescue looking for volunteers for search, admin roles

GFSAR president Grant Burnard also warned adventurers to plan ahead when exploring in the winter

IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks skates with Santa

The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Most Read