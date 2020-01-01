B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.
The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.
More to come
Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital
B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.
The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.
More to come
West Kootenay to see 20-30 cm of snow
Officers also seized items including blank chip cards, a card reader and lists with card data
Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest
GFSAR president Grant Burnard also warned adventurers to plan ahead when exploring in the winter
The Border Bruins and other skaters all got their chance to bend Santa’s ear earlier this month
$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too
A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention
See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19
Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats
Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve
Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park
A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members
Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause
West Kootenay to see 20-30 cm of snow
DFO says heavy waves caused the trailer to roll off the deck near Campbell River
A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members
Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation
See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19
Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause
‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’