Nic Hume and his fellow paramedic stopped to rescue the victim of an Oak Bay hit-and-run – a duck – at the end of their shift Thursday morning. (Nic Hume/Facebook)

B.C. paramedics don’t duck a chance to help someone in need

Ambulance duo end a long shift by helping a distressed duck in Victoria suburb

B.C. paramedic Nic Hume was just finishing up a long overnight shift Thursday morning when he and his team came across a disturbing sight.

Sprawled across Newport Avenue in Oak Bay were the victims of a hit-and-run – a male duck, clearly deceased at the scene, and a female duck, conscious but in obvious pain.

Hume and his partner quickly contacted their dispatcher to verify there were no other emergencies occurring, and other units were available should a new emergency arise, before springing into action.

“We activated our emergency lights, blocked the road to secure the scene, and used available linen to capture and stabilize the female patient,” Hume said in a post to social media. She was then transported to a nearby speciality care facility before being transferred to the SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre for ongoing support and recovery.

“It’s been an eventful block at work, and I take immense joy from small-yet-significant victories like this one,” the Sooke resident said.

Most Read