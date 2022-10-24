A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter

Despite high inflation, after more than 2 years of restrictions, many still want to get away

As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.

With high inflation and still-rising interest rates, it is an undeniably expensive time for Canadians — yet after more than two years of pandemic restrictions, many still want to get away.

Hotels are now often cheaper than private accommodation like an Airbnb rental, since those prices rose substantially during the pandemic, said Macca Shirifi from travel blog An Adventurous World.

When travelling within Canada, Shirifi also recommends opting for a shorter three to four-day trip over a longer two-week trip when looking towards a budget-friendly vacation.

As for domestic flights, there is a sweet spot when buying plane tickets of around two months before departure, which could save Canadians up to 40 per cent on flight costs, said Expedia spokeswoman Melanie Fish.

For international travel, Fish said Canadians should book at least three months in advance, as booking either too soon or too late may not offer the same savings.

A recent report from Expedia also recommends booking flights on Sundays to save up to 15 per cent, and said that Fridays are the cheapest day to travel, saving passengers up to 20 per cent on flights within Canada.

Domestic flights that depart Thursday are also a great alternative, with savings of around 10 per cent, the report said.

—Caitlin Yardley, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Inflation, strong U.S. dollar will weigh on snowbirds’ plans, experts say

travel

Previous story
British Columbians to spend $224M on Halloween this year

Just Posted

The Technical Advisory Group (LtoR) Mark Stephens (Manager of Emergency Management), Goran Denkovski (Manager of Infrastructure & Sustainability), Freya Phillips (Senior Energy Specialist), Donna Dean (Manager of Planning & Development).
RDKB takes climate action to secure low carbon resilient future

Kootenay Lake is seen here from Pilot Bay. Experts say the West Kootenay needs more climate change data. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Local experts call for more West Kootenay data to adapt to climate change

The Rossland Running Club joined up with the Nelson club to tackle the Seven Summits Trail earlier this month. The groups are hosting its Rossland to Nelson Run over the next four Saturdays, starting Oct. 29. (submitted photo)
Rossland Run Club hosts challenging and fun event

L-R: Sai Batta from India, Shanique Eldemire from Jamaica, and Guilherme Alano from Brazil, all say they are pleased about the federal government’s decision to allow them to work full time while studying. They are students in the culinary management diploma program at Selkirk College’s Tenth Street Campus. The program is for people who already have a culinary or hospitality credential from outside of Canada. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson’s international students applaud change to allowable employment hours