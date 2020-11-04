(Needpix)

(Needpix)

Americans search for nearby liquor stores, French fries as they await election results

Presidential election results not yet known

Nervous Americans turned to comfort food and drinking as they awaited results in the most fraught election in recent U.S. history.

According to Google, although the most searched term around the world on Tuesday night (Nov. 3) was “election,” Americans were also looking for dinner.

The search engine said that “Fries near me” and “liquor store near me” hit all-time highs. Searches for nearby pizza, Chinese food, sushi and Mexican cuisine also did well.

As races tightened across the U.S. on Wednesday, searches shifted away from food to focus solely on election results election results.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, former Vice-President Joe Biden holds a lead, although it will be days before all ballots are counted.

READ MORE: Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Donald TrumpJoe BidenUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source
Next story
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Just Posted

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Chief George Seigler (red jacket) and Safety Officer David Paulett attended a suspected electrical fire at Grand Forks’ curling rink Wednesday, Nov. 4. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Curling Centre closes after blown fuse

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue was called out to the rink, but there was no fire

A pig scopes The Gazette at the scene of Tuesday morning’s trailer fires off Granby Road, Nov. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks Fire/Rescue investigating 3 fires on Grandby Road property over 2 days

Investigators are still determining what caused three structural fires at the site in two days

Illustration courtesy twinkl.ca
107 years ago this month: 3 hangings in Nelson, and 1 reprieve

107 years ago this month, lawyers were trying to save the life of Bruno Cutri

Saxophonist and bandleader Clinton Swanson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Performance in the time of COVID-19

How four prominent Nelson performers are coping with the pandemic

Mayor Brian Taylor and councillors Thompson and Moslin voted to approve a permit to run a homeless shelter at the Old Hardy View Lodge this winter. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks City council approves permit for winter homeless shelter

The permit passed by a split decision at a special meeting at city hall

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

The Quesnel RCMP is investigating multiple thefts and fraudulent purchases made Oct. 29 in Quesnel and the detention of the suspect by a security guard — which was caught on video and has drawn strong reaction online. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
Investigation underway into security guard and woman in takedown video: Quesnel RCMP

Police are asking the person who took the video and the man who tried to intervene to contact them

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on March 20, 2020. Hinshaw says Canada’s first case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province. The case is believed to be isolated with no increased risk to Albertans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada’s first case of rare swine flu variant found in central Alberta patient

Health Canada said on its website the other cases include 24 in the United States and two in Brazil

Most Read