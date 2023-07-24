A great Kootenay ‘Faith’

Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley Saturday brought the perfect backdrop for a hike in the Paulson Pass. Brenda Haley, an avid hiker from Trail, joined the Christina Lake Ramblers for a trek up Mount Faith, located in Gladstone Provincial Park. The trail is described as moderately steep and fairly difficult to hike. Photos: Brenda Haley

Gladstone Park is most well known for the vehicle-accessible Texas Creek campground.

The park also has significant wilderness value.

It provides a diversity of habitats in the Selkirk Foothills eco-section of the province that is found nowhere else.

These include Kokanee spawning areas, winter range for deer and elk, and of particular importance, low elevation habitats and old growth cedar and hemlock forests.

There are several short trails that lead from the campground to Christina Lake, one of the warmest and clearest lakes in Canada.

There are several pocket beaches that provide great opportunities for privacy and quiet moments.

The Monashee Mountains surround the lake and it is a perfect backdrop for a variety of water-oriented recreational activities.

Fishing for Kokanee, rainbow trout and small-mouth bass is popular.

The protection of spawning areas in the park such as Sandner Creek is extremely important.

newsroom@trailtimes.ca

