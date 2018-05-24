Okanagan Lake (Instagram)

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure brought unseasonably warm temperatures to much of southern B.C. this week, leading to a number of hot weather records being broken.

According to Environment Canada, the following records were broken Wednesday in B.C. cities:

Blue River – New record 29.5 C, breaking the 1958 record of 27.8 C

Chetwynd – New record 28 C, breaking previous record of 27.8 C set in 2015

Clearwater – New record 32.7 C, breaking 1941 record of 32.2 C

Clinton – New record 26.1 C, breaking last year’s record of 25.4 C

Golden – New record 31.2, breaking 30.6 C record set in 1940

Malahat – New record 24.4 C, breaking 2001 record of 24.3 C

Valemount – New record 30.9, breaking 84-year-old record of 30.6 C set in 1934

Williams Lake – New record 27.6 C, breaking 26.7 C set in 1969

Yoho Park – New record 25.4 C breaking oldest record of 25 C in 1923

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
