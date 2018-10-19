5 to start your day

Man killed in shooting at Abbotsford bank, ex-Surrey cop to appear in court after Creep Catchers sting and more

Here’s what you need to know in the Lower Mainland this Friday morning.

1. Man killed in shooting at Abbotsford bank

Police were called at 6:43 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired at the CIBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road. See more >

2. Former Surrey cop expected to be sentenced today for breach of trust

An ex-RCMP constable who pleaded guilty to breach of public trust after getting caught up in a Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016 is expected to learn his fate in Surrey provincial court today. See more >

3. Vancouver mom looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms

Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, said she started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers who are interested in ditching the merlot for the versatile plant. See more >

4. VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe

The Independent Investigations Office says it petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court to get the full co-operation of seven police officers in its investigation of the shooting of a man at a Canadian Tire store in November 2016. See more >

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

It’s no secret that fall is the pinnacle season to entrench on new fashion trends and this episode, KimXO makes sure your footwear is styling. See more >

