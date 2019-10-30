A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADAIN PRESS photo)

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in northwestern B.C. has won the $20-million jackpot from Tuesday night’s draw.

The ticket, purchased within the Stikine region, matched all seven numbers: 10, 17, 18, 22, 23, 25, 34 and bonus number 37. Tuesday draws were launched in May, with jackpots capped at $70 million.

BC Lottery Corporation said in a news release Wednesday that it will reveal the specific retail location once the winner has come forward. The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the money.

The Stikine region includes Atlin, Dease Lake and Cassiar, with a total population of roughly 1,500 people, according to Statistics Canada.

