(File photo)

(File photo)

22-02-2022 the ultimate palindromic date is here

It’s a day that won’t come around twice

There aren’t too many days like Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — or Twosday as some have called it.

The date is a complete palindrome and an ambigram, meaning it can be read the same backwards, forwards and even upside down when viewed on a calculator. Twosday also has the special quirk of being a palindrome in all parts of the world no matter what system is used for date and time notation.

Other palindrome dates are dependent on the specific date and time notation in any particular country. Here in Canada, the officially recommended format is year-month-day. Most of the world practices day-month-year whereas our neighbours in the U.S. use month-day-year. However, many Canadians choose a date notation that works for them and stick with it. Depending on how you keep track, February 2022 has been full of palindromes.

If you want to maximize your numerical revelry, peak palindromic times are 2:22 p.m. or 22:22 in military time (10:22 p.m.) on Twosday.

There are plenty of fun ways to mark the occasion. Treat yourself to a double-double, practice counting by twos, do something with a friend or partner as a pair, go get yourself a pair of tacos, you could even repeat everything twice — though that might get annoying quickly.

However you choose to celebrate Twosday, be sure to remember this is an opportunity that won’t come around twice.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the freedom to read?

Just Posted

File photo
West Boundary sees steep decline in break and enters

(L-R) Galloway brothers Mason (10) and Dayton (eight) hold up pussy willows found in Eholt on Family Day Monday, Feb. 21. Photo courtesy of Celinda Dayton
Kids in rural Grand Forks find first pussy willows of 2022

The Trail driving bridge will be lit in blue colours on Tuesday in recognition of the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC celebration. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Boundary joins ‘Guiding Lights Across BC’ today

The Chief Forester’s decision reflected long-terms concerns for Boundary Creek, shown above. Photo: Kristie Steele
Chief forester cuts back Interfor’s harvesting blocks in West Boundary