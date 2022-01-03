Winter experiences abound in Boundary

In Boundary Country, winter adventure is in abundance. Wide-open spaces rule the region, making for plenty of recreation opportunities in this winter wonderland. Stay active and shred, sled, ride or glide your way along frosty fields, snowy trails and icy shores. Find frozen lakes hidden in seas of snow-dusted pines and carve on the ice or through it – for some ice fishing!

Discover the quaint towns that dot Boundary Country and a cultural flavour that’s uniquely their own. Museums and art galleries are perfect for an escape from winter’s chill and an excellent way to ignite the imagination or jog your curiosity.

Discover Winter’s Beauty on the Trails

Boundary Country is renowned for its trails, boasting a system with more than 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) of explorable trails varying in accessibility. When the region is touched by winter, the Boundary Country trails take on a feeling of magic and wonder. As the trail system is so extensive, having people cross your path while exploring is a rarity. This means that it’s just you, boundless nature and whatever wildlife you may come across on the journey. The feeling of freedom leaves a desire to explore as much as possible, and then start planning for the next opportunity, the next adventure.

It’s a winter wonderland around Boundary Country, perfect for hiking, skiing or adventuring. Peter Kalasz photo

The rail trails in Boundary Country are some of the most fascinating to explore in the province. Boundary features two portions of the Trans Canada Trail – the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail and the Columbia & Western (C&W) Trail. The two trails meet in Midway at the historic Mile Zero station. Both portions of this section of the Trans Canada Trail have plenty to offer as they run parallel to the region’s rivers, look out onto pristine vistas, and take explorers across man-made trestle bridges.

Winter’s conditions can be tricky to navigate if you’re not properly prepared. Some of the more mild sections closer to towns around Boundary Country can be explored with just warm clothing and proper winter boots. However, the trails are best explored via snowshoe, cross-country ski, or fatbike. If equipment is an issue, be sure to check out some of the local outdoor recreation outfits.

Cross-country skiing at Marshall Lake, near Greenwood, Boundary Country. Darren Robinson photo

Frozen Fun

If trail exploration by foot isn’t exactly your type of adventure, fret not – there’s plenty of fun available for all. Trade in the saddle from horseback riding for a snowmobile and really dash through the snow. Boundary Country’s varied landscape means you choose your adventure. Tackle the mountains on your sled as you climb higher and higher. Zig and zag your way through our many forests or zip across the open ranges.

Boundary Country is also a fisher’s paradise, and the fish are biting year-round. Drink in the crisp mountain air and get to work on a lake’s frozen surface. Just below the glossy ice are rainbow trout, brook trout, burbot, and mountain whitefish at some of the favourite lakes like Jewel, Williams, Wilgress, and Xenia!

