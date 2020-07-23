West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
BC Wildfire crews used the cleanup project as an opportunity for chainsaw training
Many more overdose incidents narrowly avoided death
There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well
Dr. Bonnie Henry concerned over increase in cases ‘especially among young people’
Loren Dorner was presented with the First Bar of his Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan
New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Creston Arts and Crafts Studio is home to original artwork produced by 18 local artists and artisans
Finance Minister Carole James says the federal government’s restart program also includes funds to support health care
Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system
The federal ethics watchdog is already investigating Trudeau’s role
Tragic string of events began on July 8 when Martin Carpentier took his daughters for ice cream