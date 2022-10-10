Top 5 things to do in the Boundary this fall

From pumpkin spice latte to Halloween decorations galore, Boundary Country’s golden season brings many activities yet to be enjoyed. Peter Kalasz photo / courtesy Boundary Country Tourism

Summer has come to its inevitable end, and while we say goodbye to one season, we say hello to the next. Fall has always held a special place in people’s hearts as it signifies the coming of the end for this year’s triumphs and troubles.

From pumpkin spice latte to Halloween decorations galore, there are many unseen activities yet to be explored in the golden season. Here are the top 5, hand-picked activities to enjoy in Boundary Country.

Farmers Market

The Grand Forks farmers market is open until the end of October, and you’ll still find many items to explore as the last-of-the-season apples and cherries get hand-picked from the branches. From jams to garden goodies, you can always find something special and unique on display.

Maybe a golden apricot and cinnamon filling for this year’s pie? Read more about the market and when it happens here.

Hiking through Boundary Country communities like Midway is especially beautiful during fall as the leaves change colour. Peter Kalasz photo / Courtesy Boundary Country Tourism

Bed & Breakfast

Bed and breakfast locations are open year-round and some even offer seasonal discounts! A gateway to discovering the area, you’ll find them a great source of information. Visit the directory to find your perfect escape.

Explore Local Restaurants and Cafés

Restaurants and cafés often change their menus during a seasonal shift, with the cool and refreshing foods of the summer giving way to warm, vibrant spices during autumn. Pumpkin spice lattes are given in fall. The Wooden Spoon offers amazing coffee, let the Borscht Bowl fill you up, or grab a taste of home at one of the many restaurants across the region. Not sure what you’re craving? Learn more about Boundary’s eateries here.

Autumn is Mother Nature’s way of telling us all to slow down and take a breather, to enjoy our families, our friends and ultimately, The Boundary. Tina Bryan photo / Courtesy Boundary Country Tourism

Hiking

Hiking is a given year-round, but it’s especially beautiful during the fall season as the leaves change colour. The sun begins to shine through the branches and your breath reveals itself in the wind. Stretching all along The Boundary, the rail trails are a fantastic place to begin and end your adventures.

Halloween

Of course we had to include Halloween! As many people’s favourite holiday, you’ll find numerous things to do this festive season, from viewing the carved pumpkins and decorations, to trick-or-treating for the kids and spiced wine or beer for the adults.

The true magic of a season really shines through in how you celebrate it, and how much you throw yourself into its festivities. Autumn is mother nature’s way of telling us all to slow down and take a breather. To enjoy our families, our friends, and ultimately The Boundary.

Plan your visit at boundarybc.com

British ColumbiaFamily activitiesImpressive West CoastKootenaysStaycation secretsThings to dowct-intro