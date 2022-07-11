Sunny summer days were made for a big adventures in Grand Forks

In Grand Forks, you’ll have endless possibilities for fun in the sun this summer!

There’s no shortage of fun to be had this summer in Grand Forks. Whether you’re visiting Grand Forks or a Grand Forks local, there are plenty of things to fill up the sunny summer days!

You’ll find many exciting events this summer – from July 15 to 17, there’s the return of the Grand Forks Slow-Pitch Classic tournament, with CO-ED, Big Ball and Slow-Pitch. Whether you want to sign up or come out and watch, it’s fun for everyone.

From Aug. 4 to 6, Canada Rock Fest is back in Grand Forks. Thousands of people are expected to attend this three-day festival, featuring bands Our Lady Peace, Big Wreck, 54-40, April Wine, Theory of a Deadman and Bachman/Cumming. Get your tickets now before they’re sold out at canadarockfest.com.

READ MORE: Grand Forks is ready to rock this summer!

Nearing the end of the summer, the town of Grand Forks is excited to announce it’s 125th anniversary celebration on Friday, Sept. 2! The city is celebrating the milestone with a free family-friendly event including live-music, dancing, a barbecue and more! Watch Discover Grand Forks website – discovergrandforks.ca – and social media (@discovergrandforks) for updates on the party.

Grand Forks and District Fall Fair continues the festivities into the weekend on Sept. 3 and 4. The fall fair will showcase horticultural exhibits, local vendors, entertainment and an animal exhibition, along with an enormous historical showcase of firefighting apparatus from around the province. Visit grandforksfallfair.ca for the latest updates.

This year will mark the 125th anniversary of the City of Grand Forks and to help celebrate, a local Geocaching team will be creating new caches around the city to lead visitors and locals on their own adventure.

You’ll also find tons of events throughout summer! The GF 125 Geocoin Challenge is happening all summer to mark the 125th anniversary of Grand Forks with geocache locations between Christina Lake and Rock Creek. Once the teams have found all the caches, they’ll be rewarded with a commemorative Grand Forks 125th Anniversary coin. Go to Discover Grand Forks to get your passport!

The local markets also are happening weekly all summer long. Come support local growers and producers at the farmers markets from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays in Gyro Park, or visit the local artisans and creators on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Continue your shopping with a stroll in the Market District, where you can browse the local shops or enjoy a coffee, some baked goods, ice cream or even some local traditional favourites like borscht or veroniki.

READ MORE: Discover the Market District in Downtown Grand Forks

Ride your bicycle (or pick up a rental) along the Pacific Railway trail to the Granby Dam site, which has a beautiful view of the Granby River. If you’re feeling warm, take a dip in the local swimming spots along the river. Or if you really want some fun, grab a tube and enjoy a nice float down the Kettle River.

In the evenings, check out the local musicians performing each Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Gyro Park, where they play their sweet melodies into the night. Check out their Facebook @musicintheparkgf to find out who’s playing, and don’t forget your lawn chair!

With Grand Forks, there are endless possibilities for fun in the sun this summer! Make sure to check out discovergrandforks.ca for more fun to be had!

