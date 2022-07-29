Splish, splash, and spend the rest of summer in Boundary!

At Boundary Country’s Kettle River, pull up a lawn chair and dip your feet in the cool river, or simply float in the sunshine. Peter Kalasz photo

Summer in Boundary Country is in the final countdown but have no fear, there’s still lots to enjoy throughout the area. Come cool down and splash around in Jewel lake, Kettle River, or Christina Lake.

While other areas cool down across British Columbia, Boundary Country hosts a continued warmth through September. There’s no need to pack up your shorts and shirts just yet – bring them with you this August as you soak up the last bit of summer sun.

At Jewel Lake, there’s an abundance of activities and rentals to choose from, including fishing boats, canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards. Darren Robinson photo

Enjoy the bliss of Jewel Lake where there’s an abundance of activities and rentals to choose from, including fishing boats, canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards.

Jewel Lake’s beautiful provincial park has all the ingredients for the perfect summer day. Camping is the most popular, but if you prefer a solid roof, Jewel Lake Resort boasts a selection of unique cabins, including a Hobbit-inspired cabin, which plays well with those mystical thoughts of childhood.

The biggest lake in the Boundary Country, Christina Lake is popular for waterskiing and fishing, with 19 species of freshwater fish. Tina Bryan photo

Christina Lake is known as the warmest lake tree-lined lake in Canada. It boasts the perfect warm-water temperatures to accompany the cooling summer breeze. As the biggest lake in the Boundary Country, it’s popular for water skiing and fishing, with 19 species of freshwater fish.

Christina Lake is ready to welcome you with a wide variety of accommodation options from lodges, cottages, RV parks and campgrounds, B&Bs, vacation homes, resorts and motels.

Kettle River Provincial Park offers a great recreation area open until Sept. 26, and group sites open until Oct. 1. Stay for a few days, or visit the Day Use area to cool down during a road trip. A popular activity is pulling up a lawn chair and dipping your feet in the cool river, or simply floating in the sunshine.

When you’ve finished your Kettle River lounging, stop by Rags & Relics in Rock Creek for a generous scoop of ice cream.

Come splish, splash, and spend the rest of summer having unlimited fun in Boundary Country this August!

