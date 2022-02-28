Play ball! Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament returns this summer

The Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament returns June 28 to July 3 – marking the 38th year the city will welcome teams and baseball fans from near and far to play ball.

Welcome to Grand Forks, home of the Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament. This year the tournament takes place from June 28 to July 3 and will mark the 38th GFI tournament to take place in town.

The tournament has become part of the culture in Grand Forks, and the stands are filled with visitors and locals alike. This family-friendly event is a great way to spend a weekend!

Taking you out to the ball game this year will be teams from Canada and the USA, and invites have also been sent further afield – but no official announcements yet! Keep an eye on the Facebook page or website (grandforksbaseball.com) for updated information on schedule, tickets, weekend passes and more.

In the past, teams from Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, Russia and Cuba have been present at the GFI. A number of the alumni have gone on to play professionally, so if you’re looking for high-caliber baseball, look no further!

After a two-year hiatus for the tournament, everyone is looking forward to hearing those magic words: “Play Ball”

The volunteer-run tournament is the largest invitational baseball tournament in Canada and with sunny skies and average temperatures ranging in the mid-high 20s (that’s Celsius!) it’s no wonder that teams love playing in this beautiful valley – and visitors enjoy watching.

You can catch all the action at James Donaldson Park, just minutes from all Grand Forks has to offer and walking distance to most of the hotels in town. For accommodation links, visit DiscoverGrandForks.ca to find something that suits your needs and book early for this busy weekend.

As always, while in town make sure you check out all that Grand Forks has to offer. Market District has restaurants, cafes and cool drinks as well as a great selection of stores to grab souvenirs or summer essentials. Clothing, gifts, outdoors, sporting gear, and more are all located within a few blocks.

Rent a bike and explore the city on the Trans Canada trail network. Take time to sit at City Park or enjoy a quick dip in the Granby or Kettle rivers.

Whatever you decide to do while in town, we can’t wait to welcome you to Grand Forks!

READ MORE: Discover the Trestles of Grand Forks

READ MORE: History Through Food – Doukhobor Cuisine

BaseballBritish ColumbiaGrand ForksImpressive West CoastKootenaysSportsThings to do