Plan your Boundary Country skiing adventure

Boundary Country is a winter wonderland filled with snow-blanketed natural beauty, endless adventure and cozy accommodations. One of the things Boundary does best though, is skiing and snowboarding.

After all, what better way is there to experience the snow-covered vistas than on top of a mountain? With three unique resorts in the region, Boundary Country boasts a ski experience for everyone.

A Family Affair at Big White

The prestigious Condé Nast Traveler magazine recently released their list of the Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada: Readers’ Choice Awards 2021 and guess who snagged the second spot on the list? You guessed it: Big White Ski Resort.

Cross-country skiing at Big White Ski Resort. Photo courtesy Boundary Country Tourism

They are no stranger to awards, taking home the No. 1 spot in the Ski Canada Magazine 2016 awards for Best Family Resort, Best Grooming, and Best Snow. When people refer to Big White as a world-class family ski resort, they mean it. There are numerous national and international recognitions and awards that “Canada’s Favourite Family Resort” can hang their hat on, but the experiences – and the snow – speak for themselves.

Big White caters to every type of mountain-goer. There are 7,355 acres of terrain with 188 designated trails ranging from beginner runs and groomers to double black diamonds and a fully loaded urban park. A ski-in, ski-out village is situated at the heart of Big White which features restaurants, bars, retail shops, the day lodge, a Kids’ Centre and more. Don’t ski or snowboard? Don’t worry! Big White offers plenty of awesome, family-friendly activities like a tube park, horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice skating and snowshoeing! Big White Ski Resort can do it all – it really is the perfect winter holiday.

Ski Phoenix – BC’s Best Little Mountain

Phoenix Mountain is located in the heart of Boundary Country (30 minutes from both Grand Forks and Greenwood), and has captured the hearts of many locals and visitors alike. What Phoenix lacks in size it makes up for in quality and character. The runs are wide-open, set in the picturesque frozen forests of Boundary Country. The views are unmatched, and the laid-back, inviting community atmosphere is renowned.

Located in the heart of Boundary Country, Phoenix Mountain has captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike. Peter Kalasz Photography / Photo courtesy Boundary Country Tourism

As a smaller mountain, Phoenix is ideal for a day trip while exploring your way through Boundary Country. Beginners have more than enough room to enjoy learning a new hobby and advanced riders will find enough powder stashes with 15 runs and 800ft of vertical accessed by one T-bar for a day of old-school style entertainment and adrenaline. Kick back on the lodge’s sun-filled deck and chat up some locals during a break to get the true Phoenix experience.

Plunge into Powder at Baldy Mountain Resort

Baldy Mountain Resort is another boutique ski resort but is renowned for its abundance of powder. As British Columbia’s ski area with the third-highest elevation, Baldy has a TON of fluffy white stuff to go around, even if you don’t arrive first thing in the morning. Baldy is located approximately 25 minutes from Bridesville and boasts an average ratio of .2 skiers per acre of terrain. Take your space, take your time and enjoy your day carving Baldy’s slopes to the fullest.

Baldy is a must for powder hounds as it receives over 25 to 35 feet of dry, light powder every season. Bordering Canada’s only desert, the mountain offers moderate temperatures and views that are just as spectacular as anywhere in Boundary Country – views often enhanced by blue-bird days!

