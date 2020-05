Ski area hosts a number of events throughout the season

A racer prepares to start at a Nancy Greene event at the Phoenix Mountain Ski Area, locaed near Grand Forks and Greenwod, B.C. (Ciel Sander/Black Press Media file photo)

A fun ski resort in the Grand Forks area is Phoenix Mountain Ski Area.

The facility features alpine events throughout the season, including a Spring Fling Dummy Downhill event where objects on skis are propelled down the hill.

The ski area has a t-bar and tow rope.

Check this website for more information about the facility.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

British ColumbiaCanadaSkiing and SnowboardingThings to do