Memorable adventures for all ages in Grand Forks!

Grand Forks has plenty of all-ages experiences for your memorable family trip.

Whether a short weekend stop or a month-long adventure, there is always something to fill the days.

Start by picking up your morning coffee or hot chocolate at one of our local cafes and walking down Market Avenue. There is quite a selection at Jogas, the Wooden Spoon or the Board Room Cafe.

It’s here where you can admire towering murals, or stop by a local market. Farmers markets are 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in Gryo Park. Market on Market is on Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Market Ave. For more information about events in the area visit discovergrandforks.ca/events or the Visitor Information Centre and Gallery 3.

If you’re looking for an exciting afternoon stop by the City Skatepark, or take a dip in the Aquatic Centre. For more time outdoors, rent a bike at Seasons outdoors and ride along the Canadian Pacific Railway trail to the Granby Dam Site. This beautiful and accessible trail is a must in the Grand Forks area and is an easy 1.4 km or approximately 30 minutes one way. The trail has views of the Granby River the whole way and ends with a great view of what was once the Granby Dam. You can also choose to visit Jerseyland Organics Cheese and Yogurt, where you can pet the sheep and pick up some yogurt.

If you want to stay indoors, there is a bouldering wall and archery range at the Fresh Tracks Outdoor Club, and they serve a great cup of coffee for those waiting.

To finish the day, enjoy a family board game at the Board Room Cafe. Or quickly grab something delicious at one of our bakeshops like Marvelous Munchies and Pascale’s for an evening picnic at the City Park.

Whatever you wish to do, be sure to adventure smart and safely by preparing ahead. Enjoy discovering Grand Forks!

