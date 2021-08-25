In this BC town, art blossoms far beyond the galleries!

This historic building has been Grand Forks’ Public Art Gallery since 1984. It’s the centre for contemporary visual arts and culture programming for locals and visitors alike.

Grand Forks has drawn many artists over the years with its stunning mountainscapes and creative energy. Some of our local artists share their wares at markets — if you’re looking for a handmade craft with your afternoon walk, that’s the place to go! Visit the Tuesday and Friday Farmers Market, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Gryo Park. There you will find colourful stone and sterling pendants, macrame plant hangers or artistic cards for any occasion. Or go to the Market on Market on Saturdays, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm on Market Avenue. On any other day, you can always find artwork on display at our various cafés, like the Wooden Spoon where there is a regular rotation of local paintings and photography.

Enjoy the sunshine and take a walk through downtown and see the many stunning murals painted by world renowned airbrush artist Paul Archer. The murals have a variety of themes, some representing our city’s heritage or simply the businesses they decorate. They make great backdrops for Instagram photoshoots!

If you want the full art experience, head to Gallery 2. This historic building has been Grand Forks’ Public Art Gallery since 1984. It’s the centre for contemporary visual arts and culture programming for locals and visitors alike. Explore engaging exhibitions upstairs that provoke conversation. Or meander through the main floor gift shop where you will find a collection of local and regional crafts, including Peni Campbell’s original pencil crayon drawings of our local flora and fauna.

There will always be a hidden gem to spark interest and alight the inner creative, in all those that chose to take a closer look at our stunning city. For more information, to search our directory or view upcoming Arts and Culture events, be sure to visit discovergrandforks.ca.

